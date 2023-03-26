Give With Your Heart

For All Seasons staff shares inspiring messaging about supporting mental health services to promote its weeklong virtual “Give With Your Heart” campaign this week. From left are Erica Batson, executive assistant and IT manager for For All Seasons; Myisha Johnson, case manager, For All Seasons; and George King, director of practice operations, For All Seasons.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — For All Seasons announced in March it will launch its “Give With Your Heart” seven-day virtual campaign which will underscore the importance of mental health and community connection and the impact it has on all of us. Each day between March 25 and March 31, For All Seasons will share a video featuring its friends, clients, and staff on its social media and a virtual giving wall. The videos will showcase individual stories of mental health and the importance of reaching out for help. A campaign music video, featuring For All Seasons’ staff and Heart & Music cast members, will be released on March 31.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.