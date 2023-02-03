For All Seasons hosts Valentine's Day silent suction

For All Seasons’ online Valentine’s Day silent auction offers experiences and getaways that will be remembered for a lifetime, like the “Stay & Swing at the Inn at Perry Cabin” auction item.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — For All Seasons is hosting a Valentine’s Day Silent Auction online from Feb. 9 – Feb. 14 featuring one-of-a-kind experiences and unique getaways to benefit the agency’s mental health and victim services.

