For All Seasons leads community conversation on suicide prevention

From left are Beth Anne Langrell, CEO of For All Seasons; moderator Bruce Grove, QACTV; and Lesa Lee, LCSW-C, Chief Clinical Officer of For All Seasons who will present a lecture, “Life is Better with You Here: A Community Conversation about Suicide Prevention,” at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Avalon Theatre in Easton.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Suicide is a leading cause of death on the Eastern Shore, in Maryland, and the United States.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.