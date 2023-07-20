For All Seasons, Plein Air join forces for mental health at festival

Beth Anne Dorman, president and CEO of For All Seasons, left, and Jessica Bellis, CFO and COO of the Avalon Foundation, through a partnership between For All Seasons and the Avalon Foundation, recently recorded messaging about the stress of the Plein Air competition and the importance of mental health and wellness, to be shared with this year’s participants.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON – Plein Air Easton 2023, one of the most prestigious and largest Plein Air festivals in the U.S., welcomed 58 artists Friday to enter a grueling 10-day competition filled with challenging landscapes, climate and stress. This year, the festival will add an additional benefit for artists, visitors, staff, and volunteers at this year’s events. While the Avalon Foundation has focused on the physical health of its participants in the heat of summer, this year, through a partnership with For All Seasons, the organization will focus on the stress of the competition and the importance of mental health and wellness.

  

