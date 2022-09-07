For All Seasons

More than 800 people attended the For All Seasons School Supplies Giveaway and Resource Fair on Aug. 18 in Idlewild Park.

EASTON — As the beach bags get put away and an inventory gets done on the status of backpacks and shoes, parents may have other worries about their children’s readiness to return to school related to their children’s anxiety and mental health. The American Psychological Foundation (apa.org) says that parents play an important role in helping kids feel ready for the transition back to school by encouraging them to share and express their feelings about returning to school. Tips include restarting the family’s school-year routine a few weeks before school starts, getting to know new neighborhood children if you have moved, talking to your children, empathizing with their worries or fears, and asking for help to manage and cope.

