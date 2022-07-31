For All Seasons sponsors free talk on parenting

From left: Beth Anne Langrell, CEO, For All Seasons and local author Lynn Sanchez, M.Ed., who presented a free community talk, “You Have What It Takes: Surviving and Thriving as a Parent Today,” at The Avalon Theatre in Easton and streamed virtually on YouTube and Facebook Live.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — For All Seasons' Center for Learning presented a free community talk, "You Have What It Takes: Surviving and Thriving as a Parent Today," presented by local author and expert trainer Lynn Sanchez, M.Ed. Targeting parents and caregivers with a message of empowerment, this presentation took place at The Avalon Theatre in Easton and streamed virtually on Facebook Live.

