Latino Bereavement Group

From left, standing, are Ivy Garcia, director of Latino Services, For All Seasons; Alberto Ardaya, interpreting services supervisor, For All Seasons; and Lindy Barton, Talbot Hospice bereavement coordinator. Participant Nancy Marquez and Janine Puma-Martinez, interpreter, For All Seasons, are seated left to right.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — For All Seasons and Talbot Hospice have partnered to offer the first Latino Bereavement Group. The group, an outgrowth of the Latina Support Group, was formed when members of the group shared that there was a need in the Latino community for grief support for several people who had experienced the loss of a loved one.

