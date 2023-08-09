For All Seasons to host Back to School Resource Fair

Participants at last year’s Back to School Resource Fair line up to receive free backpacks.

EASTON — For All Seasons will host its annual School Supplies Giveaway and Resource Fair from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16, at Idlewild Park in Easton. Talbot County Department of Social Services is a key partner, contributing to the purchase of hundreds of backpacks pre-stuffed with supplies for community children in need. In addition to the backpacks and school supplies, the event will offer community resources, free Italian ice, movie theater popcorn, snacks, schoolyard games and a raffle. Last year’s event drew over 800 participants.

  

