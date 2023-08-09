For All Seasons to host Back to School Resource Fair

EASTON — For All Seasons will host its annual School Supplies Giveaway and Resource Fair from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16, at Idlewild Park in Easton. Talbot County Department of Social Services is a key partner, contributing to the purchase of hundreds of backpacks pre-stuffed with supplies for community children in need. In addition to the backpacks and school supplies, the event will offer community resources, free Italian ice, movie theater popcorn, snacks, schoolyard games and a raffle. Last year’s event drew over 800 participants.
“Our School Supplies Giveaway and Resource Fair meets an important need in our community while also sharing important community resources with the public. It also provides our agency with an opportunity to share important mental health information at the start of the school year to help families navigate any mental health needs they may have,” said Katie Theeke, vice president of marketing and communications at For All Seasons.
Among the vendors who will participate are Talbot County Department of Social Services, Mid Shore Behavioral Health Inc., the Talbot County Free Library, Talbot Hospice, Aetna Better Health of Maryland, CarePacks of Talbot County, Eastpoint Church, Brookletts Place — Talbot County Senior Center, Seedco — MD Health Connection, Talbot County Health Department, Dorchester County Health Department, University of Maryland Clark Comprehensive Breast Center, Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, Chesapeake Voyagers Inc., Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, Mid-Shore Pro Bono and Easton Elementary School.
