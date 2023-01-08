Chesapeake Forum

“Birds and Birding on the Eastern Shore: Introducing a Lifelong Hobby” will include two field trips on waterfowl.

 PHOTO COURTESY CHESAPEAKE FORUM

EASTON — There’s a surprising amount of bird activity during the winter along the Delmarva Peninsula if you know where to look, and more importantly, how to look. Popular Chesapeake Forum instructor Wayne Bell, Ph.D., will help fledgling birders do both in his class “Birds and Birding on the Eastern Shore: Introducing a Lifelong Hobby (Part I).”

