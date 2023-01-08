EASTON — There’s a surprising amount of bird activity during the winter along the Delmarva Peninsula if you know where to look, and more importantly, how to look. Popular Chesapeake Forum instructor Wayne Bell, Ph.D., will help fledgling birders do both in his class “Birds and Birding on the Eastern Shore: Introducing a Lifelong Hobby (Part I).”
This is the first of a two-part course offered in the Chesapeake Forum Winter and Spring Semesters 2023. The parts are independent, and one may be taken without the other. While this is a program for beginners, birders who have had some experience and wish to hone their skills are welcome.
Unlike previous birding courses, most of the teaching will be done in the field, bird-by-bird, species-by-species. There will be 10 weekly field trips, eight of which will be three-hour outings to local destinations and two of which will be essentially all-day to more distant locations.
• Backyard Birds, 8 to 11 a.m., Jan. 23. Field trip to Pickering Creek Audubon Center.
• Feeder Birds, 8 to 11 a.m., Jan. 30. Field trip to Wye Farm, Centreville.
• Owls, 5 to 8 a.m., Feb. 7. Field trip to Tunis Mills and vicinity.
• Waterfowl 1, 8 to 11 a.m., Feb. 13. Field trip to Cambridge.
• Waterfowl 2, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 20. Field trip to Ocean City and Berlin.
• Winter Woods, 8 to 11 a.m., Feb. 27. Field trip to Seth Demonstration Forest.
• Those Pesky Sparrows, 8 to 11 a.m., March 6. Field trip to Oxford Conservation Park.
• Blackwater Potpourri, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 13. Field trip to Blackwater NWR.
• Birds of Open Country, 8 to 11 a.m., March 20. Field trip to Caroline County.
• Wastewater, 8 to 11 a.m., March 27. Field trip to Easton Wastewater Treatment Facility.
There will be two in-person classes. The first will introduce birding skills and resources and cover some important ecological concepts. The second and last will take place after all the field trips and will provide the opportunity to review any challenging identifications of the species seen in the field.
Dr. Wayne Bell is Senior Associate and former director of the Washington College Center for Environment and Society. A native of Silver Spring, he graduated from the University of Miami, Florida, and earned his Ph.D. from Harvard University where E.O. Wilson infected him with a lasting love of all things ecological. Retired since 2006, Bell continues his passion for birds and teaching through the Maryland Ornithological Society Youth program and the Chesapeake Forum.
Classroom sessions for “Birds and Birding on the Eastern Shore: Introducing a Lifelong Hobby (Part I)” are from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 and March 30, in-person at the Easton Peachblossom YMCA, via Zoom, or recording. Ten in-person field trips. Cost: $45. To register for this or other Chesapeake Forum classes, visit http://chesapeakeforum.org.
Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing lifelong learning opportunities for adults on the Eastern Shore. If you would like to receive the Chesapeake Forum’s monthly newsletter, please email to info@chesapeakeforum.org with your name and preferred email.
