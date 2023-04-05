RIDGELY — A full day of forest fun is planned for Adkins Arboretum’s inaugural Earth Day Adkins event, a celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day, on Saturday, April 22.
Forest fun set for Arboretum's Earth Day Celebration
RIDGELY — A full day of forest fun is planned for Adkins Arboretum’s inaugural Earth Day Adkins event, a celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day, on Saturday, April 22.
Participants can expect a bevy of Earth-friendly activities, including mixing up gooey seed balls, painting with natural dyes, drumming, stitching a tree tapestry and dip netting in the stream. A forest scavenger hunt, nature bingo, guided walks and citizen science demos will also be part of the fun.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Legendary ecologist and conservationist Nick Carter will be dip netting on the wetland boardwalk between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and there will be a tree giveaway with a Department of Natural Resources forester, made possible through the Backyard Buffer program. Yoga instructor Suzann Zdnowski will lead a Yoga in the Woods class at 2:30 p.m. that is free with event admission.
Live entertainment includes music by Ampersand and hula hoop dancing by Baltimore performance artist Mina Bear. Food and drink will be available from local vendors: Ten Eyck and Bull & Goat breweries, Blue Monkey Street Tacos, Yo Java Bowl, Lucky Heart Bakery and Night Craft Bakery. Earth Day Adkins is a single-use plastic-free event; participants are invited to bring their own cup or water bottle.
Thanks to the generosity of the Arboretum’s sponsors, Earth Day Adkins admission is just $5 per person when purchased in advance at adkinsarboretum.org or by calling 410-634-2847, ext. 100. Children ages 3 and under are admitted free of charge. Only 400 admissions will be sold, so early registration is advised. Admission increases to $10 on the day of the event.
Earth Day Adkins is sponsored in part by Babikow Greenhouses of Baltimore. For more details, visit adkinsarboretum.org.
