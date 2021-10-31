EASTON — Chesapeake Forum offers the popular “Memoir Writing” course, this time with a new instructor, Forest Hansen. For many years Glory Aiken offered a Chesapeake Forum course titled “True Stories Well Told.” This course carries on that tradition, using her content description: Would you like to write about your life, your family and its unique history? The significance of particular events? Then join us as we start or continue our journey into the art of memoir writing.
Participants will learn what memoir writing is all about from master class books, such as Stephen King’s “On Writing.” Class participants will share one- to two-page stories with the group each week and have an opportunity to seek suggestions in a supportive environment. Class members will also discuss opportunities available to publish their memoirs. This course will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. during four Monday sessions, Nov. 8, 15, 22, at the Bullit House in Easton. Cost: $40.
Hansen earned a BA and MA in English and a PhD in Philosophy. For more than 30 years, he taught courses in both areas and Greek Civilization and Classics in Western Thought. He has been a discussion leader for The Great Books and was co-creator and director of a college travel program studying ancient Greek and Byzantine civilizations in Greece and Turkey.
