Forest Music returns to Adkins Arboretum

Musicians from Chestertown’s National Music Festival play in the woods during Forest Music at Adkins Arboretum. The 2023 Forest Music performance is Thursday, June 15, at the Arboretum in Ridgely.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

RIDGELY — Music will once again lilt through the trees when Adkins Arboretum hosts Forest Music from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 15. Presented in partnership with Chestertown’s National Music Festival, Forest Music is a unique performance art event that brings young musicians and their mentors from the Festival to play in the forest for visitors who travel from near and far to hear them.

