EASTON — “Taste comes first, then texture — beauty follows.”
This is Jim Hutchison’s decisive approach to pastry making. Any way you slice it, the tantalizing desserts and high standards of this former executive pastry chef of the Four Seasons restaurant in New York align perfectly with those of the Bluepoint Hospitality Group, which owns restaurants and eateries in historic downtown Easton.
Now at the helm of Bluepoint’s pastry operations, Hutchison is crafting desserts at Bas Rouge, sweetening afternoon tea at Bonheur, and creating comforting Italian delicacies for the Wardroom.
Hutchinson grew up in Salamanca, New York, a small community of Native American families on a reservation south of Buffalo and learned to bake with his grandmother.
Hutchison is graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. Starting out in various New York City restaurants, he deepened his understanding and experience through stages on his days-off in illustrious kitchens like Daniel, Café Boulud, and Picholine. Following tenures in Connecticut, at Foxwoods Resort and at Winvian Farms, a Relais & Châteaux property, he returned to the city to take up the exalted post at the Four Seasons, where he modernized the dessert menu.
When the restaurant closed, Hutchison set out for Italy, leading the pastry kitchen at a five-star resort on Capri. Now with Easton-based Bluepoint, though essentially a devotee of the classics, he is excited by the range of outlets that will extend his creative range. “There is a reason everyone knows crème brûlée, he said. “My goal is to make something familiar truly memorable.”
