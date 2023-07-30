EASTON — The Foundation of HOPE (Helping Others Prosper and Excel) has much to celebrate this summer. In June, four girls, all students from Easton Middle School, graduated from their Economic Development and Empowerment Program. The program is the brainchild of Foundation of HOPE founder and facilitator Keasha Haythe.

  

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.