EASTON — The Foundation of HOPE, will host nationally renowned scientist and inventor Dr. Kizzmekia S. Corbett at its annual fundraiser luncheon on Dec. 4. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina in Cambridge. The foundation is a nonprofit organization in Talbot County established to help women and young girls through economic development and empowerment initiatives. The $65 tax deductible donation includes lunch and a Q&A session.
Corbett is an American viral immunologist. She is the assistant professor of immunology and infectious diseases at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and she also holds an appointment at the Harvard Radcliffe Institute as the Shutzer assistant professor. Corbett was the scientific lead on the Vaccine Research Center’s Coronavirus Team at the National Institutes of Health. The group’s work led to the development of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Corbett said, “It’s an honor to give this year’s Foundation of HOPE keynote and to support their mission to empower young girls.”
Corbett is an alumna of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. The Foundation of HOPE is also honored to have UMBC President Dr. Freeman Hrabowski III introduce the keynote address.
The Foundation of HOPE, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, was founded in 2016 by Keasha Haythe, an economic development professional, to help Talbot County girls reach their potential. She created the Economic Development and Empowerment Program to benefit adolescent girls in sixth grade at Easton Middle School. The curriculum covers such topics as building self-esteem, bullying, social media, workforce development, economic and community development, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy.
“Our mission is to help young girls lead productive lives in their communities by providing cultural, social, spiritual and educational development. We believe children are our future and we must prepare them early to be great future leaders,” said Haythe, who also serves as the founding executive director of the organization.
