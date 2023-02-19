CHESTERTOWN — Frederick Douglass himself, or rather a surprising likeness, handed out four awards at the Frederick Douglass Day of Acknowledgement Saturday, Feb. 11.
Nathan Richardson, reenacting Douglass, emceed the ceremony, hosted by the Bayside H.O.Y.A.S. and Washington College. Awards were presented toward the end of the day-long program, which included a recognition of the Bayside H.O.Y.A.S. 10 year anniversary, opportunities to connect with community organizations, a documentary screening and discussion, and performances by Black artists.
Three received the Frederick Douglass Achievement Award, given out for empowerment.
Leon Frison, LaMonte Cooke and Ruth Shoge were the fourth, fifth and sixth recipients of this now annual award. Saturday was the second occasion on which the award has been presented; the first was the 2022 Juneteenth event.
Frison has been an active volunteer and mentor in the Kent County community, according to a biography ready by Richardson.
“I just come here to do what I can do,” Frison said when he accepted the award. “One of the things that I realized very quickly after I got here was there were so many needs that the community had.”
He joked that he wondered how he was able to teach while he got it all done.
Cooke is the director of the Queen Anne’s County Department of Corrections. He is the longest serving corrections director in the state, and was the first African American sheriff’s deputy in Kent County, holding many other positions on various boards and organizations.
“My mom always taught me not to always say everything that you do; be humble,” Cooke said. “I’m humble today … as a recipient of this recognition.”
Cooke spoke about how, as the “first” African American within a lot of the roles and positions he held, he had “a very different perspective.”
“When I started as the director of corrections in Queen Anne’s County, it was predicted that I wouldn’t last three years,” Cooke said.
According to Shoge’s biography, during her tenure at Washington College she was “an outspoken advocate for diversity and inclusion.”
Now retired, Shoge serves on numerous committees and boards of directors within Chestertown.
Shoge was unable to attend the ceremony Saturday, but her son Sam Shoge accepted the award on her behalf.
“She really taught us how to be present, how to show up,” Sam Shoge said of his mother before reading the remarks she sent him. “You can’t instill or impact change if you’re not in the room. Getting inside the room is 90% of the battle. If you can get there, if you can get in the room, if you can be present, you can bring about change. Those are the life lessons that she instilled in all of her children.”
In her prepared remarks, Ruth Shoge herself wrote, “the history of African Americans on the Eastern Shore deserves to be recognized and celebrated with style and pride.”
“I do what I do because I am simply driven by an inner, uncontrollable force to help change the life circumstances, no matter how small, of African Americans in the Kent County community and at Washington College,” Ruth Shoge wrote. “Next generation Shoges, there’s still more to be done.”
The Bayside H.O.Y.A.S. Shooting Star Award was presented to Maegan White. According to a biography read by Richardson, White is a senior at Washington College.
“While serving as the secretary of service (in the Student Government Association), Maegan worked with community groups and organizations to bridge the gap between the town (Chestertown) and the student body,” Richardson said in his introduction.
White is the fourth recipient of that award.
“I could not be standing up here if it wasn’t for John (Queen) opening up and extending his community to the student body,” White said as she accepted the award. “One of the biggest issues I encountered as I was looking for community partnerships was this whole idea of being an other.”
White said students, particularly those who are not from Chestertown or Kent County, were told they were not a part of the community.
“John Queen was really the first person who welcomed us in and we were really able to build a fantastic partnership,” White said.
