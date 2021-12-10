EASTON — The Frederick Douglass Honor Society presented Talbot County Free Library with a check for $500 to express its gratitude for their long-term partnership on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Aside from the FDHS, individual members also donated funds to the library. The FDHS is dedicated to developing programs that continue Frederick Douglass’ legacy of human rights, education, personal growth and involvement of citizens.
“We are giving back to the Talbot County Free Library because they have been here with us in all of our endeavors including Frederick Douglass Day, the raising of the statue, and they have been volunteering with everything since day one,” said Brenda Wooden, president of the Frederick Douglass Honor Society.
Wooden also added that the Honor Society wanted to support the Talbot County Free Library as much as the library has supported the Honor Society throughout the years. One of the features of the Talbot County Free Library’s sponsorship of this year’s Frederick Douglass Day was the unveiling of an original oil painting created and donated to the library by Troika Gallery owner Laura Era.
The work is “A Portrait of Anna Murray Douglass,” the first wife of Frederick Douglass. This portrait is now proudly displayed next to Era’s painting of Frederick Douglass (which the artist donated to the library last year) in the Frederick Douglass room at the Easton branch.
Talbot County Free Library Director Dana Newman thanked the members of the FDHS for their contribution to the library. Newman said she plans to use the proceeds towards the purchase of books and library programs that, “inspire children’s love of reading and empower them to be anything they want to be.”
“The library believes the partnership with the FDHS is vital to sharing the inspirational story and words of Frederick Douglass,” said Newman. “He demonstrated the power that one voice can encourage hope and change.”
The Frederick Douglass Honor Society looks forward to continuing to honor Douglass’s life and work in partnership with the Talbot County Free Library. Talbot County Council Member Corey Pack said he believes the library is the perfect place to promote Douglass’ legacy through literature, community events, and other resources.
“It is a part of the ongoing mission of what the Frederick Douglass Honor Society started out to be, which is a community-involved association that will give back every opportunity it can,” said Pack. “The library is open to all citizens, and so the Honor Society felt that investing in the library was, in fact, investing in our community.”
