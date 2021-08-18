EASTON — A ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating a Frederick Douglass mural will be held on Sept. 4 at Idlewild Park, with a ribbon cutting at 505 South Street, or directly on the Rails-to-Trails path between Dover and East Avenue.
The unveiling will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will include guest speakers and live music before attendees head over to watch the unveiling of the 10-foot-by-27-foot mural, which celebrates the famous abolitionists’ life, as well as his descendants.
Tarence Bailey Sr., the five times great nephew of Douglass who spearheaded the installation is the primary organizer of the even where more than a hundred people are expected to attend.
The mural will be raised on a wall, directly behind a building owned by Solid Tops LLC, which donated a portion of its land close to the Rails-to-Trails for the public art. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on July 10, when work began on the site by contractors from Jack Construction.
Keynote speaker is Major Baron Hopkins Sr., chaplain of the Maryland National Guard unit based out of Edgewood, and Dr. Ezra Greenspan, professor of written communication and media at Southern Methodist University.
The event will also include music from local artists, including Kentavius Jones, and feature African dancers from Morgan State University. Donnell Floyd of the Washington, D.C. band Push Play will also perform, who is the saxophone player for the Go-Go group. “We wanted to shine a spotlight on local talent —to give them a platform where they can show their talents,” Bailey explained.
Bailey said he wanted to “blend Talbot County, where Frederick Douglass is from” to D.C., “the last leg of his life.”
Bailey brainstormed the idea for a Douglass mural in Easton in 2019 after discussing with friends and family how important public art is in breaking down barriers. He also wanted to continue to honor his ancestor, the most well-known champion for the liberation of slaves in the 19th Century who was born in Tuckahoe.
Bailey has so far raised about $15,000 through donations for the project, but is encouraging more for expected, future costs. Those interested in donating can contact the Mid-Shore Community Foundation.
Michael Rosato, the artist for the mural, will break down his public art and the process and context behind it once guests travel to the Rails-to-Trails after the ceremony at Idlewild Park.
Rosato has already touched on the subject of his artwork, describing it as a chronological timeline of Douglass’s life — stretching from his birth on the Tuckahoe to the present day, where his descendants are pictured.
His legacy on the modern world is also depicted through representations of equitable achievements in the U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama are included in the artwork.
The public art will be placed in a historic Black community in Easton, The Hill, which Bailey called the most ideal location in town.
“People will to come to The Hill and engage with it,” he said. “There are The Hill tours, (which) ends at the Buffalo Soldier House. So now, the tour can end here. This is the best place for it.”
