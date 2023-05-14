EASTON — A fundraising event to support the Frederick Douglass Honor Society Scholarship Fund will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the historic Wye House, home of Richard and Beverly Tilghman. Young Frederick lived on the Wye House property for 18 months after he was separated from his grandmother Betsy Bailey, to live and work on the property. He wrote about his experiences and people at the plantation in his memoir, “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, An American Slave and My Bondage and Freedom.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.