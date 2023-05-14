EASTON — A fundraising event to support the Frederick Douglass Honor Society Scholarship Fund will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the historic Wye House, home of Richard and Beverly Tilghman. Young Frederick lived on the Wye House property for 18 months after he was separated from his grandmother Betsy Bailey, to live and work on the property. He wrote about his experiences and people at the plantation in his memoir, “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, An American Slave and My Bondage and Freedom.”
The event themed “Bear Me into Freedom” offers attendees an extraordinary opportunity to visit the Wye House, one of Maryland’s most historic homes and a National Register property. Located along the Wye River, the land was acquired by Edward Lloyd in 1659. The current house was constructed between 1784 and 1790 by Edward Lloyd IV, an American delegate to the Continental Congress of Maryland, and is currently occupied by the twelfth generation of the Lloyd family. After driving down the long, tree-lined entrance, guests will be greeted by the sound of music in front of the elegant Orangery, likely the earliest intact building of its type surviving in the United States. Inside the Orangery, author Jeffrey C. McGuiness will be signing copies of his book, “Bear Me into Freedom: The Talbot County of Frederick Douglass.” Ten large prints of photographs featured in his book will also be on display. The prints, 30 in total, are a limited edition printed for the Frederick Douglass Honor Society by one of the nation’s top photographic printers, George Holzer. Proceeds from both the book and print sales benefit the Frederick Douglass Honor Society Scholarship Fund at Mid-Shore Community Foundation.
Under the large white tent, guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, live music, and a round-table discussion focused on Frederick Douglass, his first wife Anna Murray Douglass, and their five children, Rosetta, Lewis Henry, Frederick Jr., Charles Remond, and Annie (who died at the age of 10). World-class Douglass scholars include Celeste-Marie Bernier, chair of United States and Atlantic Studies at the University of Edinburgh and author of 85 books, exhibitions, essays and digital educational resources; Bill E. Lawson, emeritus professor of Philosophy at the University of Memphis; Kim F. Hall, Lucyle Hook professor of English and Africana Studies at Barnard College; and Kenneth B. Morris Jr., co-founder and president of the Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives, great-great-great grandson of Frederick Douglass and great-great grandson of Booker T. Washington. Kamari Collins, vice-president for Student Success and Enrollment Management at Chesapeake College, will facilitate the roundtable discussion. Mistress of Ceremonies Dana Bowser is the director of Student Retention and Success at Chesapeake College. Other guest speakers include Frederick Douglass Scholarship recipients Jaylen Howie and Tyler Redman, and Autumn Redman. Musical selections will be performed by artist and producer Baba Bomani.
The Frederick Douglass Honor Society is dedicated to developing programs that continue the Frederick Douglass legacy including human rights, education, personal growth and building partnerships with communities and residents. The Society honors Douglass’s love for education by awarding scholarships to promising Talbot County High School students who are worthy of financial support to attend college. Frederick Douglass believed that education was a part of the process for realizing human potential, furthering justice and achieving freedom.
Frederick Douglass exemplified three keys for success in his life: believe in yourself, take advantage of every opportunity, and use the power of spoken and written language for positive change for yourself and society. There is power in the human mind but education is needed for its development. Douglass said, “Education means emancipation. It means the uplifting of the soul of man into the glorious light of truth, the light only by which men can be free.” He pursued at every opportunity his one and only pathway to freedom – literacy.
The “Bear Me into Freedom” event is the perfect time to celebrate Frederick Douglass, a man who fought for what most believed to be an impossible dream, according to the Frederick Douglass Honor Society. Douglass grew from a young slave to an international hero, powerful abolitionist, one of the greatest all-time orators and authors, a statesman, teacher, reformer, and an illustrious believer in equality for all people. The Frederick Douglass Honor Society is pleased to offer this rare opportunity for the community to foster a deeper understanding of history that tells a true story of one our nation’s greatest heroes in the very place where his story began. The ticket price is $100 per person.
Program Committee members include: Harriette Lowery, Vickie Wilson, Richard Marks, Mary Tydings and Debbi Dodson. For more information about this event or to learn about the Frederick Douglass Honor Society, visit www.FrederickDouglassDay.com and Facebook page Frederick Douglass Honor Society.
The Frederick Douglass Honor Society Fund is a component of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, a public 501(c) 3 charity. Contributions to the Fund are fully tax-deductible as allowed by law. A copy of MSCF’s financial statement is available at mscf.org or by calling 410-820-8175. Information about MSCF submitted under the Maryland Charitable Solicitations Act can be obtained from the office of the Secretary of State, State House, Annapolis.
