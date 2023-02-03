Free documentary series open to the public

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Easton will present the documentary “Bending the Arc” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.

 SCREENSHOT

EASTON — The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Easton is offering four free documentaries, open to the public. The theme of these films is “Making a Difference.”

