Free documentary series open to the public

EASTON — The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Easton is offering four free documentaries, open to the public. The theme of these films is “Making a Difference.”
“We wanted to feature people and organizations that have made a difference, not only for themselves, but for the greater good. The films contain stories of courage, hope and generosity and they illustrate how a small number of individuals can affect positive change on a national or global scale,” organizers said in a news release.
Each film will be formally presented with a time for Q&A/discussion afterward. Refreshments will be served. All films will be shown at UUFE, 7401 Ocean Gateway (US Route 50), Easton.
The schedule follows:
Friday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m.: Bending the Arc — 2017 (1:42)
Global health care, Partners in Health
How a few young people went to Haiti to provide medical care to those living in abject poverty and developed a model of community health care that transformed health outcomes in third world countries throughout the world, saving millions of lives along the way. Originally inspired by the belief that all people deserve adequate health care, these three young people founded Partners in Health and, through programs in Peru and Rwanda as well as Haiti, proved to people of first world countries that these projects could succeed, eventually inspiring a multi-billion dollar grant from the World Bank for third world programs.
Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m.: Slay the Dragon – 2019 (1:41)
Gerrymandering
Shines a light on the practice of redrawing electoral maps to serve a single party. It focuses on getting activist groups of citizens to serve as independent redistricting commissions in order to put democracy over party and allow everyone to vote under fair districting maps.
Saturday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m.: Child of Nature – 2019 (1:21)
Children changing the world (Age 9+)
Acclaimed winner of five international awards. Filmed in 15 countries, it features an epic journey over four years that tells five connected stories of young people who, against all odds, are transforming lives. It has tales of courage, hope and generosity that will touch your heart.
Friday, March 17, at 7 p.m.: Crip Camp – 2020 (1:47)
Civil Right, Disabilities
A film about how a summer camp galvanizes a group of teens with disabilities to forge a path toward greater equality for people with disabilities.
For more information, contact Mary Lou Malone at mlmalone0525@gmail.com or 410-725-0716.
