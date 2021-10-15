EASTON — Cooler temperatures and trees changing color signal the fall season and so does the Harvest Fair at the Talbot Agriculture and Education Center on Oct.24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ag Center, 10659 Hiners Lane.
The free event offers 4-H youth another opportunity to enter exhibits such as farm crops and baked goods, but also welcomes the community to participate in numerous games, and activities to celebrate the fall season.
“We are excited be able to have another opportunity for families to come together after successfully holding an in-person Talbot County Fair in July,” said Amanda Clougherty, fair co-chair and an organizer of the event. “At the Harvest Fair, there’s going to be great games, food and learning activities for people of any age.”
Activities include pumpkin painting, bounce balls, a petting zoo, fall-themed carnival games, crafts, cake wheel, live and silent auction. A 50/50 raffle, sponsored by the Talbot County Farm Bureau, will be offered throughout the event.
A classic car cruise-in is also part of the day with local car owners proudly displaying their unique automobiles. Harvest Fair organizers invite anyone interested in displaying their classic car to come.
Craft vendors will be on hand, and food during the fair will be sold by Eternal Life Ministries. The event will close with a benefit pork dinner for $10 each, that will coincide with the live auction, featuring baked goods made by 4-H youth and handmade artisan baskets filled with goodies by local organizations.
Proceeds from the Oct. 24 Harvest Fair go toward keeping the Ag Center open and active in continuing its mission of supporting and promoting agriculture in Talbot County.
The Talbot Ag Center is a volunteer-based, non-profit entity operated by Easton Lions Club, Easton Ruritan Club, Talbot County 4-H Clubs, Talbot County Farm Bureau, Tri County Ruritan and the Easton FFA Chapter.
It’s main sources of revenue — facility rentals and fundraising events — took major hits in the COVID-19 pandemic and organizers said community support is vital as the Ag Center and groups like it work to stay open.
