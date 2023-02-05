CAMBRIDGE — Dorchester County AARP Tax-Aide Volunteers are providing free tax counseling and preparing Federal and Maryland tax returns as of Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Dorchester County Library in Cambridge. Tax prep and electronic filing are free for low-income individuals and taxpayers age 60 and older.
All taxpayers must call 443-417-3068 to make an appointment to drop off and pick up their tax documents.
Trained counselors will review all tax documents at the first appointment. Clients will return at a second scheduled appointment time to review and pick up their completed returns and supporting documents. Clients should be prepared to answer a series of tax-related questions when calling to schedule an appointment.
All clients will need to get a pre-appointment packet, available at the library. The purpose is to reduce the time needed to fill out the required paperwork. Clients can now complete paperwork from home. AARP volunteers will be able to offer more appointments with this change in procedure.
This free service will be offered beginning 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, Feb. 4 through April 13.
AARP Tax-Aide Volunteers take training throughout the month of January and will be ready to handle most tax issues for middle and low-income families as well as those age 60 and older. Membership in AARP is not required.
All taxpayers must bring: personal identification for themselves, Social Security cards for anyone claimed on the return, 2021 tax return, any tax correspondence received from the IRS or State, and 2022 supporting tax documents.
