EASTON — The weather was perfect on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 16, for the Toy Run Kickoff Ride sponsored by the Friends of ABATE of MD Inc.’s Mid-Shore Chapter. This event marks the beginning of the toy collection drive that the Mid-Shore Chapter does each year for a charity in one of the four counties they represent (Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Caroline and Dorchester). The Toy Run to deliver toys will be held on Dec. 12.
This year’s beneficiary is Activate Kindness, a Talbot County organization that coordinates donations with worthy recipients. Its slogan is “Matching your Kindness with Someone in Need.” Toys will be collected and presented to parents of families in need for them to choose for their children. The goal is to involve the parents in the process of giving.
This year’s Toy Run Kickoff started at Harrison’s Custom Cycles in Easton, which hosted the registration and provided coffee and donuts for the bikers. They also started the fundraising campaign with a generous donation.
From there, the kickoff ride of 28 people on 24 bikes took the backroads of Talbot County to Tammy’s Cool Things in Trappe to help celebrate Hippie Halloween. Participants enjoyed the music, crafts and did some shopping and were surprised by another cash donation from Tammy’s for the Toy Run.
With the threat of rain later in the day, participants headed straight to its last destination at Ink Well Tattoo Studio in Hillsboro for an amazing lunch provided by owner Matty Tull, a lifetime member of ABATE of MD Inc.
For more information about the Toy Drive, contact Marianne Jackson at 410-829-2321.
