This tree, titled “Reflections oF Christmas,” is sponsored by Hollis, Cronan & Fronk, P.A., of Easton and will be donated to the Talbot Interfaith Shelter. It was decorated by Kathy Mothershead with Cathy Dowd and Angie Potthast.
PHOTOS BY HANNAH COMBS
Decorated by the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore, with Stephanie Handy and Midge Menzies, the theme of this tree is “Christmas Fairies in the Forest.”
HANNAH COMBS
The names of loved ones adorn the 2020 Hospice Memorial Tree abundant with doves, a sign of peace.
PHOTO BY HANNAH COMBS
Off the main ballroom in the Tidewater Inn, smaller trees resplendent in Christmas finery line tables.
PHOTO BY HANNAH COMBS
A multitude of trees with varying themes adorn the ballroom at the Tidewater Inn. The annual Festival of Trees is the largest fundraiser held each year by the Friends of Talbot Hospice.
EASTON — The 2021 Christmas Festival of Trees presented by Friends of Hospice inspired a “Winter Wonderland” in the Golden Ballroom at the Tidewater Inn. The annual fundraiser is the largest of the year and was open to visitors from Nov. 27-30.
The Festival assists with Hospice’s operating budget, which benefits terminally ill people living in Talbot County. Friends of Hospice has donated more than $3.5 million to Talbot Hospice, all generated from the annual Festival of Trees events.
