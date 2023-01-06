Quilt Raffle Winner

JoAnn Woodward (center) was the lucky winner of this hand-crafted quilt in a raffle that supported the Friends of Queen Anne’s County Library. She was presented the quilt by QAC Library staffer and Queen Bee quilter Terri Flaherty (left) and Friends of the Library President Connie Zillig.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

STEVENSVILLE — The board of directors of the Friends of Queen Anne’s County Library is delighted to congratulate JoAnn Woodward, who won a handcrafted quilt being raffled off by the Friends.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.