The campaign to renovate and expand the St. Michaels branch of the Talbot County Free Library received a big boost this week as the Friends of the Library raised more than $5,400 in its first online auction.
FOL President Emilie Knud-Hansen says Shore United Bank underwrote the cost of the software necessary to produce the auction so all proceeds will help to stock the shelves and purchase new equipment for the branch.
More than 75 local merchants and individuals donated a total of 61 items for the auction, attracting bids by 170 library supporters. The items ranged from art work to a weekend getaway to a day of crabbing with a waterman to a case of diesel oil.
The Friends of the Library is a volunteer arm of the TCFL that raises funds to sponsor a number of programs and events to support the library. A primary event is the annual Fall book sale that was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
Knud-Hansen says the TCFL staff is looking forward to a return to “normal” hours and in-person programs to include a public book sale this year. Meanwhile, the FOL sponsors book giveaways, including CommUnity Day and the Easton Farmers Market.
