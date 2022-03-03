Pickering Creek EcoCamp

Pickering Creek Audubon Center’s EcoCamp offers rich learning experiences in a fun and safe outdoor environment.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Meander through mud, wallow in the wetland, and frolic in the forest at Pickering Creek Audubon Center’s summer EcoCamp. Exciting, unique and hands-on activities allow campers to engage with nature at their own pace by providing a welcoming and safe environment to explore.

