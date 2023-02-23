DENTON — In November 2014, Lisa Trippett of Denton adopted a 4- to 5-month-old German Shepherd puppy from the Animal Resource Foundation in Chester. He was a large puppy, full of energy, but, like all puppies, without much self-control or focus. Trippett knew she and pup Asher would need training.
Joining Puppy and the Family Dog classes at Talbot Kennel Club in Ridgely, Trippett said, “We continued with Family Dog and then moved on to Focus. In Focus, the dog and handler work on relationship building and other skills to prepare the team for higher level classes.”
After Focus training, Trippett and Asher began a Beginner Agility training program as well as classes for competition level Obedience, a dog performance activity Trippett was previously familiar with.
She recalled, “After training for some time I was seeing a great improvement in Asher’s behavior, and he was doing very well in all his classes.”
Instructors at TKC encouraged Trippett to enter trials where she and Asher earned Obedience Beginner Novice and Preferred Companion Dog titles as well a string of Rally titles up to Rally Excellent.
The Obedience and Rally success set a foundation to build upon, “… giving Asher and me the confidence to move on to Agility training,” Trippett said. “Both Asher and I enjoyed this time together. Before long we began competition Agility training.”
Along the way, they also picked up lots of titles in Canine Good Citizen, Trick Dog, Scent Work and Barn Hunt — Asher’s absolute favorite activity.
It was Agility which crowned Trippett’s and Asher’s development as a team. “We finally got our timing together and started to get those double Qs that we needed to earn an Agility championship: my goal,” she said.
The path to that goal was detoured, though, by an injury to Asher which required orthopedic surgery and physical therapy. But just two-and-a-half months after completing the therapy, Asher and Trippett earned a PACH (Preferred Master Agility Champion) title.
“Reaching this goal with him after not knowing if he would ever run Agility again made it all the more special,” she said.
Asher now has titles in Obedience, Rally, Scent Work, Barn Hunt and Agility. Trippett said, “He has taught me to never give up on the hard ones and to find amazing instructors who support and encourage you, like those at TKC. The joy of finally reaching your goal is incredible!”
