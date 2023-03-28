WYE MILLS — More than 100 local middle and high school students participated in a regional history day event. Organized by history teacher Thomas Hayman of Queen Anne’s County Public Schools, the March 18 competition was held at Chesapeake College.
Hayman’s team is composed of 30 area teachers and a troupe of volunteers who host the event for participants from six different Eastern Shore schools. Schools participating in this year’s event included North Caroline High, The Tome School, Centreville Middle School, Lockerman Middle, Easton Middle, St. Michaels Middle/High and Bayside Elementary with a theme of Frontiers in History — People, Places, Ideas.
See winners below.
Sports History Award: 42’s Frontier, Mason Knott, Blaine Pendergraft, Jackson Widdoes and Matthew Woods
Heritage Award: The Case of Leo Frank: Antisemitism Along the Jewish-American Frontier, Xavier Champagne
Natural History Award: Gold Rush, Hayleigh Clark and Aubrey Nichols
Military History Award: Nagasaki and Hiroshima, Nicholas Jastram, Caleb Melvin and Jeremiah Wake
Contemporary World History Award: Space Race, Kassidy Shinski, Oliver Yon, Anjae Mumford and Alexis Creason
African American History Award: Rosa Parks Bus Boycott, Isabella Schieke
Colonial History Award: Lost Colony of Roanoke, Lauren Taylor, Bre Kern and Ella Reed
Equality in History Award: Americans with Disabilities Act — Claire Hersh and Isabella Hampton
Medical History Award: Clara Barton — Audrey Bennett
Chesapeake Bay/Maritime Award: The Piracy Act of 1718, Bella Simmons and Demya Thomas
Senior Individual Performance:
First Place & Best in Region: The Case of Leo Frank: Antisemitism Along the Jewish-American Frontier, Xavier Champagne
Junior Individual Performance:
First Place & Best in Region: Christopher Columbus, Cash Sinicrope
Junior Group Performance:
Queen Anne’s:
First Place & Best in Region: Oregon Trail, Aleah Davis, Avery Feurer and Karli Pritchard
Cecil:
First Place: “Speedee Service” A Frontier That Changed Fast Food, Audrey Bullerman, Mahi Patel and Brooke Widdoes
Junior Individual Website:
Queen Anne’s:
First Place: The Enigma Code Break, JD Hickey
Second Place: Dred Scott v. Sandford, Katelyn Harvey
Caroline:
First Place: The Discovery of Insulin and Insulin Pumps, Mackenzie Johnson
Second Place: Finding New Ways to Freedom, Esdras Santizo
Third Place: The Start of the Special Olympics, Sophia Garland
Cecil:
First Place and Best in Region: The Moon Landing: Man’s First Small Step in Extraterrestrial Travel, the Never-Ending Frontier, Ian Kyriakou
Second Place: Christopher Columbus Sails into A New Frontier of Trade, Gary Anderson
Third Place: The International Space Station: New Frontiers in Space Exploration
Senior Individual Website:
First Place and Best in Region: A Scientific Frontier at 632 MPH: Col, John P. Stapp — The Fastest Man Alive, Kayla Wetzel
Junior Group Website:
Queen Anne’s:
First Place: The French Revolution, Rhett Fleetwood, Sawyer Lampman and Joseph Tyler
Cecil:
First Place & Best in Region: The West Computer Workers: A New Frontier for Women Workers, Jayden Davies and Liam Griffiths
Second Place: Atomic Diplomacy: The Never Ending Frontier, Gavin Mullens and Christian Pizzo
Senior Individual Documentary:
First Place & Best in Region: When Futbol Became Soccer: The Legacy of Pele and the New York Cosmos, Leland Courie
Junior Individual Documentary:
First Place and Best in Region: The Frontier or The Atchinson, Topeka and Santa Fe, Thaddeus Moore
Junior Group Documentary:
Cecil:
First Place: The Great Frontier of GMO, Zac Brown and Drew Browne
Queen Anne’s:
First Place & Best in Region: Americans with Disabilities Act, Isabella Hampton and Claire Hersh
Junior Research Paper:
First Place & Best in Region: Paving the Way to a New Frontier: President Eisenhower and the Highway Act of 1956
Senior Research Paper:
First Place & Best in Region: To Be Immortal: How HeLa Cells Forever Changed the Field of Biomedical Research, Leslie Monter Casio
Junior Individual Exhibit:
Queen Anne’s:
First Place: 9/11’s Airport Security Changes, Mauriana Wichlinski
Second Place: The Amazing Stan Lee: Conquering the Frontier of Childhood Reading, Addison Redmond
Third Place: Rosa Parks Bus Boycott, Isabella Schieke
Honorable Mention: Triangle Shirtwaist, Madi Munoz
Caroline:
First Place: The Endangered Species Act of 1793, Sloan Willey
Second Place: The Endangered Species Act of 1793, Ava Knotts
Third Place: First Female Doctor, Julia Beaven
Talbot:
First Place: Mary Edwards Walker: Civil War Surgeon Decades Ahead of Her Time, Michaela Bollerman
Second Place: Deep Sea Exploration, Sofia Mercado
Third Place: How Mark Cummings Improved the EMS/DES and ALS System, Sydney Cummings
Honorable Mention — The Human Dog Relationship, Lila McDermott
Cecil:
First Place and Best in Region — Clara Barton: Ushering in a New Frontier in Medicine, Audrey Bennett
Junior Group Exhibit:
Cecil:
First Place: The Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire: How One Catastrophe Forged the Frontiers of Labor Laws and Fire Safety, Kadyn Edwards, Isabella Lundin and Sophia Wetherill
Second Place: 42’s Frontier, Mason Knott, Blaine Pendergraft, Jackson Widdoes and Matthew Woods
Third Place: The Telephone: Alexander Graham Bell’s Revolutionary Frontier in History, Evelyn Novak and Isabella Vincelli
Honorable Mention: The Montgomery Bus Boycott: A New Frontier in the Civil Rights Movement, Calist Hartnett, Deeya Patel and Shreya Patel
Talbot:
First Place: The Piracy Act of 1718, Bella Simmons and Demya Thomas
Caroline:
First Place: The Space Race, Anjae Mumford, Kassidy Shinski and Oliver Yon
Second Place: Life is Cool with a Refrigerator, Ariana Alvarez Larios and Lucy Howard
Third Place: Nagasaki and Hiroshima, Nicholas Jastram, Caleb Melvin and Jeremiah Wake
Honorable Mention: Maryland Crime Victim Rights, Lila Amador and Olivia Davis
Honorable Mention: Unification of Germany, Kalina Nguyen and Sonny Tu
Queen Anne’s:
First Place: California Gold Rush, Hayleigh Clark and Aubrey Nichols
Second Place: Jane Goodall, Emily Bast, Autumn Crossley and Anna Schwinger
Third Place: The Lost Colony of Roanoke, Bre Kern, Ella Reed and Lauren Taylor
Honorable Mention: Atomic Bomb, Erynn Duffy and Khloe Kerchner
Senior Group Exhibit:
First Place & Best in Region: Glowing Girls: How Dial Painters Illuminated the Path towards a Brighter Future, Shelby MacFarland and Allysia Smith
Jim Apple Award for Commitment to History: Mrs. Grace Leatherman
Savannah Buffum Award — Best Overall Project: To Be Immortal: How HeLa Cells Forever Changed the Field of Biomedical Research, Leslie Monter Casio
