CAMBRIDGE — On Oct. 22, the annual Fun Dog Show was held at a new location, the American Legion, Cambridge. The day was perfect for this fun, family event, and many came to show off their precious pups.
The show was in a new location, but traditions were in place, opening with “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the blessing of the dogs by Reverend Susie Leight. Also, back to emcee the event was Sen. Addie Eckardt, backed up by DJ James Thompson. Special guest, Pinkie, the dynamic dog, was on hand to entertain and do tricks to spur on the fun.
Grand Marshals, standard poodles, Teddy, groomed as a giraffe, and Briella, who was all in pink paws and ribbons in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, were handled by Laura King and her daughter, Stephanie. The two are skilled groomers, pet trainers and pet day care providers at Laura’s Pretty Paws.
There were 49 dogs in 123 category entries. All category winners were entered into the Best of Show. The winner of the over-all show was the adorable “bully,” Mona Lisa, handled by Abravi-yon Todd.
Other special guests, that participate each year, include Pets on Wheels, represented by Linda Aaron and Jax, a rescue from Puerto Rico, as well as Jerry Rollyson with Nettie, the Australian water dog. These ladies donate an American Girl doll each year to raffle off. They are dedicated to Pets on Wheels, that helps children by using dogs to learn to read, and visit adults in Pleasant Day Adult Care Center. Aaron is looking for volunteers to help with the reading program. Call her to help second-graders at Wor-Wic Elementary learn to read by reading to a dog. Hurlock Library, Dorchester Library and Pleasant Day Adult Day Care are also part of the program. Aaron can be reached at 443-521-7798, to find out more about this program.
Thanks went to Sue Todd, Robin Abbott, Charlie Kuehne, James, Sen. Addie Eckardt, and the many volunteers who worked hard to make this event so much fun.
Some proceeds benefit the Bay Water Animal Rescue.
