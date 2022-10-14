CAMBRIDGE — Christ Episcopal Church is letting the dogs out Oct. 22 at the American Legion on Sunburst Highway, rain or shine.
Show registration begins at 9 a.m. with a Halloween costume theme for dogs and handlers.
The 2022 grand marshal will be Laura King along with her poodles, Gracie, Briella and Teddy. King owns Pretty Paws, a full-service dog grooming business at 503 Maryland Avenue, Cambridge. She has operated her grooming, day care and boarding business for nine years. King has a staff of dedicated dog lovers, Michelle, Stephanie and Tyler. Their slogan is “A Place Your Pets Will Love To Come!” Everyone is in for a treat to see how the pups are groomed and costumed this year. Last year one of the poodles, Teddy, was a black and orange striped tiger.
The Halloween-themed Fun Dog Show Grand Parade begins at 10 a.m. and will have many categories of competition with the winners of all the categories qualifying for the Best of Show. First category entered is $5; all additional categories are $4.
There will be food and raffles, and a photographer will be on site to photograph dogs and their owners.
Raffle prizes include an American Girl Doll, gift cards and gift baskets. There will be a Memorial/Thanksgiving wreath available to tie your pets name or picture to with special wording.
This fun, family-friendly event is sponsored by Christ Episcopal Church, Cambridge. Register in advance on forms at Christ Episcopal Church, 601 Church St., or on site at the American Legion the day of the show.
A portion of all funds will be donated to Bay Water Animal Shelter.
Sponsors and advertisers in the Fun Dog Show booklet are welcome. Rates for various sizes are available by calling 410-228-3161, or email: christchurchcambridge@verizon.net.
Judged categories include:
Best small dog (1 to 14 pounds), medium dog (15 to 30 pounds), or large dog (31 pounds and up)
Best costume, small, medium, large dog
Best Pair
Most Obedient Dog
Best Heinze 57 rescue dog
Best senior dog
Cutest small, medium, large dog
Best tricks
Best facial characteristic
Dog that loves the judges the most
Best special needs dog
Best in Show (Winners of each category are eligible.)
