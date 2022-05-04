DENTON — The Caroline County Council of Arts and the Caroline County Public Library hosted two literary actors to enact a fictitious meeting between 19th century poets Walt Whitman and Emily Dickinson. There were two shows on April 23, and over 100 people got to enjoy the shows. There was a raffle table full of baskets loaded with poetry books.
These characters made for a comic odd couple as they sparred through the evening. She was curt and succinct, and he was self-aggrandizing and voluminous. Dickinson and Whitman were played by Colleen Webster and Gregory Minahan.
Webster is an English professor at Harford Community College, and she plays strong creative women with her living history performances. Minahan graduated from Harvard and is a lifelong actor who had an eight year stint on Broadway in “Cats.” Other actors included Kristen Gaunt as Lavinia, along with Landon Bedo, Faith Parks, Logan McAlpine and Connor Christopher.
There were steaming layers of chicken, vegetables and pasta with red sauce, and the dessert table had had coconut cupcakes and many varieties of cookies. The food and venue was offered by the Caroline County Culinary Center. The guests sat in a packed white tent next to the center on Franklin Street. The show was amusing, but also full of very thoughtful and probing poetry.
“This event has a lot of history as an Arts Council event. We haven’t had it for the last two years, so this is a reawakening. We hope to get close to $1,000 for the feather sculpture made by the high school students. Both shows we had to cut off sales because they kept calling and we couldn’t accommodate them all. We are close to sold out. It’s a joint effort with the library and the culinary center,” said Nicholas Tindall, executive director of the Caroline County Council of Arts.
He went on to talk about how crucial art is to Caroline County, “It’s a lifeline. It’s a way for everyone to come together as a community and express themselves. We are glad to see how strong this is in Caroline County.”
Then later from the stage he said, “Many hands put this together. The amazing Chesapeake Culinary Center, who put all the food together. I also want to thank Roto Rooter, Caroline County Public Library, Foam Works LLC, Big Baths, Shore United Bank, M&T Bank, Maryland State Arts Council and Trice Auctions. We have Tenchi and Earth Tones Cafe and Maven and Smith, thank you guys so much.”
Talking to Webster as Dickinson, “Today I am going to have an interaction with a man that my father forbade me to read his poems. Walt Whitman is disreputable. If I happen to be down on the porch, I might entertain him. I don’t write poetry. I just write some things down. Mostly I bake. I bake cakes. Father only eats the bread that I make. I am also very well known for my botany. I have wonderful gardens, but I don’t like people. I often go out at night to garden because I don’t want to be bothered.”
Debbie Bennett, executive director of the Caroline County Public Library, said, “Well, we are about books and literature and reading. We used to hold this in the library in Denton up on the second floor. When we were still in COVID, we thought let’s try it outside. I think people are still happy to have it outside.”
Right before he had to go on stage we caught up with Minahan as Walt Whitman, who said, “To be by the side of those young men from both sides, lent me a perspective on the entire tragedy of the war. Like many of my generation, we taught ourselves along the way. Education wasn’t taken for granted like it is now. After the war, I minded the soldiers. Some returned to health, many didn’t and I worked on my masterpiece Leaves of Grass.”
Webster talked about Dickinson’s quirks, “When she died, she requested to be laid out in the kitchen because she did bake the bread there. She wanted all of her Irish servants to be the ones to carry her body out the back door and take her and have her buried. Her father would have forbidden her to read Whitman, because father was very, very religious. Whitman talked a lot about the body. He was scandalous.”
The audience was thrilled and gave loud and continuous applause at the evening performance.
