DENTON — Frolicking pups, jousters and their horses, alpacas, happy people and a therapy rabbit were among the crowd at Caroline Humane Society’s Blue Jean Festival pet extravaganza fundraiser Saturday in Denton.
The annual fundraiser held May 6, at the Caroline County 4-H Club and Youth Park is the organization’s biggest moneymaker, said CHS Board of Directors President Charlotte Shearin.
People and pets enjoyed the beautiful sunny spring day as different demonstrations like jousting, police K9 handling and falconry entertained and informed.
Food trucks and other vendors peddled their wares as music filled the air, first country and bluegrass, then hard-driving blues.
“It’s a fantastic event, we’re really, really happy with the turnout. We got a beautiful day weather-wise,” Shearin said.
“Our goal is to just raise more money every year,” she said. Each year the organization takes in about 1,600 animals, of which about three quarters are cats.
Some of this year’s 400 dogs that are ready for adoption were at the event. CHS kennel tech Hayley Frase was taking some of those pups around the event to meet people and to look for prospective human families.
One puppy, Scooby, was getting the royal treatment, getting held by Frase and receiving chin scratches from guests.
“I love it,” Frase said of the job she has had for three and a half years. She said often the animals come to CHS in bad shape — “starving, dirty, lonely.”
“It’s rewarding to see them a really bad spot to a family,” Frase said. She’s happy to help do her part to help CHS give them a new lease on life. “They need a friend, I’ll be their friend,” she concluded.
Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Dfc. Logan Wolf and K9 Officer Ludi did a demonstration of the dog’s athletic and drug-detecting abilities.
Ludi, a 5 1/2-year-old working dog who was born in Poland, chased down a training toy thrown by Wolf with, stopping to roll on the ground in between two exercises.
Wolf had Ludi complete scans of a fence where the former had earlier stashed small training bags containing illegal drugs. He guided the K9 to scan the area, and the dog alerted to both, first the heroin, then the methamphetamines.
“It took a lot to bond,” Wolf said to the crowd of his relationship with the K9, but they are now on great terms.
“He has his own bed, and he gives me permission to sleep in it,” the deputy joked.
Eastern Shore Jousting Association President Joanne Wooters gave information about Maryland’s official sport as two jousters, a father and daughter, Mason and Marleigh Platzke completed several runs through the course.
Each time, the jousters held their sharp lances steady as their mounts charged forward, more often than not putting their lances through the small detachable rings, and if not getting them, coming awfully close.
Wooters told visitors about the logistics of the lances and rings, as well as some of accomplishments of local jousters over the years.
Mark Patterson of Bowie attended the event with his registered therapy pet, a lionhead rabbit named Akito.
Akito does most of her work at hospitals and wellness events, spending a lot of her time working to alleviate the stress of medical care staffs.
Mason-Dixon Search Dogs also did a demonstration. MDSD’s Linda Noll explained the nature of the work and training of the organization’s dogs. One pup, Gully, and his human, handler Diana LaClair, showed how the search dogs work on searches for live humans.
The spry dog ran to do a scan, ran to the audience where he found a person, then ran back to notify LaCair before leading her to the person in question.
Throughout the afternoon, people and their pets continued to enjoy the event, the animals pausing to sniff each other in greeting.
