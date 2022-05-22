Galena students win American Legion essay contest

C. Henry Price II American Legion Post 246 Auxiliary of Betterton announced winners of the Americanism Essay Contest this spring. From left: Galena Elementary School fifth grade teacher Sara Brock; students Desirae Blackiston, Piper Walters, Evelyn Dunn and Ce’rell Brown; Post 246 Auxiliary President Patti Bone; and Betterton Mayor Donald Sutton.
BETTERTON — Four Galena Elementary School students were honored for their essays earlier this spring by a local American Legion post auxiliary, with one student moving on to the national contest.
According to a news release, the C. Henry Price II American Legion Post 246 Auxiliary of Betterton sponsored the Americanism Essay Contest this spring.
Local students were asked to offer their thoughts on the question: “How we can support families who provide care to their veterans?”
Galena Elementary School student Ce’rell Brown won first place, but his recognition went beyond the local contest.
Brown also won first place in the Northeastern Shore District and was awarded first in the state by the American Legion Department of Maryland, the release states.
His essay was entered in the national contest.
Galena Elementary School student Evelyn Dunn received first place from the local unit and third in the Northeastern Shore District.
Galena students Piper Walters and Desirae Blackiston came in second and third, respectively, in the local unit contest.
“The entire C. Henry Price II American Legion Post 246 Family is so very proud of these students for taking the time to write the essays and for helping to keep Americanism alive in our school system,” the post wrote on Facebook in announcing the winners.
The winners received a certificate, a monetary award, a gift card to Marzellas by the Bay restaurant and a goody bag at a ceremony held April 8 in Betterton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.