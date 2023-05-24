Caroline County Garden Club officers for 2023-2024 are, from left, Jan Edwards, corresponding secretary; Tammy Coulbourne, recording secretary; RaeAnn Holder, president; Kimberlee Eveland, vice-president; and Renee Smith, treasurer.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Outgoing Caroline County Garden Club officers are, from left, Anne Whaples, recording secretary; RaeAnn Holder, treasurer; and Linda Fletcher, president.
DENTON — The Caroline County Garden Club held a monthly membership meeting Friday, May 12, at the Chesapeake Culinary Center in Denton.
The meeting included the swearing-in of new officers and recognition of its outgoing officers.
Incoming officers were sworn in by outgoing President Linda Fletcher. She presented them with flowers and recited the duties of each of the positions, asking the new officers to uphold the responsibilities of their respective offices.
The new club officers are RaeAnn Holder, president; Kimberlee Eveland, vice-president; Renee Smith, treasurer; Tammy Coulbourne, recording secretary; and Jan Edwards, corresponding secretary.
Newly elected President Holder recognized the immediate past officers for their service: Linda Fletcher, president; Linda Moore, vice-president; Anne Whaples, recording secretary; and Carol Meers, corresponding secretary.
Following the business portion of the meeting club members enjoyed a catered luncheon provided by Chesapeake Culinary Center.
As members prepared to leave the meeting they checked the table where they were sitting for a “golden ticket,” which allowed them to take home one of the centerpieces created for the event by members Kathy Bounds, RaeAnn Holder and Christine Marvel.
The arrangements were created using fresh flowers, including peonies harvested from member Ann Collier’s garden.
The club will meet again in June for its final meeting of the 2022-2023 meeting year. For more information about the club, call 410-253-9540 or visit its Facebook Page at “Caroline County Garden Club-Maryland.”
