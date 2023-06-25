EASTON — In 1963, Elizabeth Sheer Lipscomb was a founding member the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore and served as its first president from 1963-1965. She left her club with an endowment which came to be known as The Lipscomb Fund, and its continuing purpose is that it be used for worthy civic projects.

  

