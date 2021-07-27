CRISFIELD — The Somerset County Garden Club, in conjunction with the Stanley Cochrane American Legion Post 16 of Crisfield and the Crisfield Library, will be dedicating a Gold Star Memorial Marker on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at the Crisfield Library. The dedication of this Gold Star Memorial Marker is very significant for two very important reasons: It will be the second Gold Star Memorial Marker to be dedicated in the State of Maryland, and it is a tribute to the families of service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving on active duty.
The Somerset County Garden Club is in the process of locating Gold Star Families on the Lower Easter Shore of Maryland. The club knows there are families out there,and would appreciate hearing from them so they can be acknowledged at the dedication. If you are a member of a Gold Star Family, please contact Mary Ann Peterman at 410-623-8473.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.