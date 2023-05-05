EASTON — “Corks, Forks & Flowers,” the Talbot County Garden Club’s biennial symposium, made it into the record books on April 25 as one of the club’s most delightful, delicious and decidedly fun events, organizers said.
While focused on presenting a solid garden-to-table information program for more than 180 attendees, symposium co-chairs Sara Robins, Madeleine Cohen and Alden Firth and their committees managed to perfect many details that added to the day’s charm. The program included lively speakers, exciting vendors, stunning floral arrangements, edible centerpieces, and a sophisticated lunch menu in a beautiful setting within Temple B’nai Israel.
The club is grateful to advertisers, patrons and sponsors for their support, guests for attending in good cheer, and to the Temple for their personal hospitality, the co-chairs said.
Proceeds from this event will enable the Talbot County Garden Club to build on its good and green works for the Town of Easton. Most recently, these have included partnering with the town on initial landscaping plus benches for the new Rail Trail Extension and renovating the Five-Corners Fountain Garden in Idlewild Park.
Coming soon, the club will design and provide new plantings for the front yard of the U.S. Post Office on Dover Street.
