Find beautiful flowers like these from Vintage Family Farms near Preston at the District I Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland Flower Show "Harvest Highlights" Sept. 24 at Chesapeake College. The show is free and open to the public.
WYE MILLS — On Saturday, Sept. 24, from 1 to 5 p.m., the Queen Anne’s County Garden Club will be hosting the District I Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland Flower Show "Harvest Highlights," a National Garden Clubs Standard Flower Show, to be held at the Chesapeake College, Health Professions and Athletics Center at 1000 College Circle, Wye Mills. The show is free and open to the public. For further information email Carolyn MacGlashan at cmacglashan@gmail.com or phone 410-556-6241
Members from the 10 Federated Garden Clubs on Maryland’s Eastern Shore as well as members from garden clubs throughout the region, will exhibit and compete their “best "creative flower designs, prized horticulture examples, and botanical arts creations.
In keeping with the Harvest Highlights theme, there are special “growing challenges” by members in District I that include competing “darling” dahlias and “gorgeous” gourds. The show will also feature a section of “farm stand vegetables."
Additionally, educational exhibits being showcased include “Breaking the Plastic Habit,” a Patriotic Programs exhibit highlighting the work of Federated Garden Clubs in supporting Wreaths Across America and the Blue Star and Gold Star Memorial Highway Marker Program, and an educational exhibit about Loving Good Bugs (that don’t bug us) display. There will also be the life-size Harvest Goddess, an impressive figure artistically designed with plant material from top to bottom. Flower show entries are judged by a panel of National Garden Clubs accredited judges who will judge Saturday morning prior to the opening of the flower show to the public.
The Harvest Highlights flower show can be a destination for the day with plenty of exhibits to see, feature programs, and demonstrations each hour from 1 to 4 p.m. Learn to arrange a beautiful bouquet of supermarket flowers with District I Director Jeanne Bernard, make a design with succulents in a pumpkin with Faye Phillips, and learn fall garden cleanup tips with Ken Morgan of Robin’s Nest. Additionally, there will be a Marketplace with food trucks and a variety of vendors selling their goods.
