Sunflowers

Find beautiful flowers like these from Vintage Family Farms near Preston at the District I Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland Flower Show "Harvest Highlights" Sept. 24 at Chesapeake College. The show is free and open to the public.

 PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY

WYE MILLS — On Saturday, Sept. 24, from 1 to 5 p.m., the Queen Anne’s County Garden Club will be hosting the District I Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland Flower Show "Harvest Highlights," a National Garden Clubs Standard Flower Show, to be held at the Chesapeake College, Health Professions and Athletics Center at 1000 College Circle, Wye Mills. The show is free and open to the public. For further information email Carolyn MacGlashan at cmacglashan@gmail.com or phone 410-556-6241

