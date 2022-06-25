Members of the General Perry Benson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered at the Miles River Yacht Club for their Spring Luncheon, where they celebrated the chapter’s 57th anniversary.
ST. MICHAELS — Members of the General Perry Benson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution of Easton and their guests recently gathered for their annual Spring Luncheon at the Miles River Yacht Club in St. Michaels to celebrate its chapter’s 57th anniversary as a chapter in the DAR.
Maryland State Society of the DAR State Regent Mernie Sams Crane and Maryland State Society of the DAR Vice Regent Elizabeth Deering were in attendance as well. The members also celebrated their chapter’s achievements over the past year and memorialized their recently departed members. New members took the oath of membership. The motto of the DAR is “God, Home and Country.” Chapter members volunteered their time and talents to celebrate historic preservation, patriotism and education as they served their community with their activities.
There are 46 chapters across the State of Maryland. If you have a Revolutionary War patriot and are a women age 18 or older and would like to join the DAR, contact the Chapter Registrar ashoener@goeaston.net or Chapter Regent at jseiler@mddar.org.
