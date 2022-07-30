Chesterwye '21

Founded by citizens of Queen Anne’s County in 1967, Chesterwye Center for adults with developmental disabilities has existed for more than 50 years. Chesterwye is currently hiring care givers, with incentives to join their team.

 Photo by DOUG BISHOP

GRASONVILLE — Through the remarkable generosity of the late William “Earl” Griffin of Stevensville renovations on the Chesterwye Foundation & Center’s Boyd House have advanced to provide state of the art homestyle living for four adults with disabilities. Boyd House has four bedrooms, an open floor plan with a recreation area, a bath designed for wheelchair accessibility and a second bath designed to assist with mobility.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.