Founded by citizens of Queen Anne’s County in 1967, Chesterwye Center for adults with developmental disabilities has existed for more than 50 years. Chesterwye is currently hiring care givers, with incentives to join their team.
GRASONVILLE — Through the remarkable generosity of the late William “Earl” Griffin of Stevensville renovations on the Chesterwye Foundation & Center’s Boyd House have advanced to provide state of the art homestyle living for four adults with disabilities. Boyd House has four bedrooms, an open floor plan with a recreation area, a bath designed for wheelchair accessibility and a second bath designed to assist with mobility.
Griffin died February 17, 2021 at the age of 100 years old leaving a bequest of $200,000 to Chesterwye Foundation.
In 1975, Queen Anne’s County was the first county in the state of Maryland to provide “homestyle” living for adults with disabilities. The original home, Ringgold house, remains in service today. Boyd House represents the evolution of this design and idea by accommodating wheelchair access throughout the home along with a range of professional support services provided by the Chesterwye Foundation and Center and by a team of specially qualified professionals.
Today the Chesterwye Foundation and Center maintains and supports adults in nine homes in Queen Anne’s County. Each home is outfitted to the specific needs of disabled adults.
The next phase for Boyd House is furnishing, decorating and landscaping. The bedrooms have already been painted to the color choices of the adults who will live at Boyd House, Executive Director Debra Langseth shared.
New and old, state of the art and holistic, the design of Boyd House was the brainchild of a team of professionals at the Chesterwye Center, along with community volunteers. The Boy Scouts have also helped to landscape Chesterwye Center and homes. Neighbors volunteer in the gardens. Every detail of the design of the home is dedicated to accessibility, dignity and to the comfort of an adult with disabilities, said Langseth.
Each adult is provided assistance including transportation to community activities, to a job, or to everyday outings such as a visit to the mall. “Homestyle living” provides a family atmosphere, with the dignity of a private room, close friendships, integration into the community and the support of full-time professional care.
Professionals who work in the Chesterwye homes (DSP’s or Direct Support Professionals) specialize in being a companion, providing assistance when needed, preparing meals, organizing outings and ensuring the day-to-day safety of the adults in their care.
DSPs become like family to the adults at the Chesterwye. Like so many health care professionals during COVID, DSP’s have become “unsung heroes” in adapting to a world of change. The Chesterwye Foundation celebrates our hometown heroes while the Chesterwye Center prepares for reopening and community activities.
You can donate to the Boyd House furnishings fund at www.Chesterwye.org. For more information contact Elaine Studley at the ChesterWye Center at 410-827-7048.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.