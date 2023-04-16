OXFORD — The waterfront village of Oxford is gearing up to host its highly anticipated annual community event, Oxford Day, on April 22. The town will be buzzing with excitement from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. as eight event locations around town come alive with games, music, crafts, bake sales and more.
Regardless of the weather, the show will go on. Rain or shine, Oxford Day promises to be an unforgettable experience for all visitors, organizers say. Festivities begin with Talbot Humane’s annual Blessing of the Pets at 8:30 a.m. at Causeway Park, followed by a crowd-pleasing dog walk and dog show at Town Park at 9:30 a.m.
Family Hour is making a comeback this year after a three-year hiatus, kicking off at 10 a.m. in Town Park with games, balloon creations and prizes for children.
The highlight of the day will be the parade on Morris Street starting at 11 a.m. at The Strand, featuring marching bands, floats, community organizations, fire trucks, candy toss, classic cars and more. The parade will be followed by the Battle of the Bands, where award-winning local school marching bands will compete on the soccer field.
Other events will take place throughout the day, including a plant sale at Holy Trinity Church at 9 a.m., a Pickleball Free Clinic and Tournament at noon in Causeway Park, and educational activities for all ages at the Oxford Cooperative Lab and USCG Station Oxford on South Morris Street.
Local businesses also will join in on the fun with special events, such as opening day at the Oxford Museum, a raffle at The Treasure Chest, tastings at the Oxford Market and book spotlight at Mystery Loves Company. Waters Church and the fire department will offer a variety of food — barbecue, fried fish, hot dogs, burgers, clams and ice cream.
As parking will be limited, it’s best to arrive early to secure a spot. Morris Street will be closed to all but parade participants at 10 a.m., and volunteers will be on hand to direct visitors to parking lots. Don’t miss the opportunity to take a free ride on the historic Oxford Bellevue Ferry, which will be running all day.
For more information, email info@oxfordday.org or visit oxfordday.org. Follow Oxford Day on Facebook for contests, prizes and live updates leading up to and throughout the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.