DENTON — Caroline County Public Schools and Caroline County Recreation and Parks have teamed up to provide summer day camp for students entering kindergarten through sixth grade at Preston, Federalsburg, Denton and Ridgely elementary schools. Due to construction at Greensboro Elementary, those students will attend camp at Denton or Ridgely. Bus transportation is provided.
The camp theme is the 2021 Olympics. Camps will blend sport with culture and education through fitness, S.T.E.M., and enrichment. Olympic Days will bring campers back together with friends while also forging new friendships.
The camp day runs for 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided by the USDA Summer Food Service Program.
Camps run Monday through Thursday June 21 through July 29; no camps on Friday. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required. Deadline to register is May 21.
Summer camp information packets and information forms are available at carolineschools.org. Registration forms may be returned to the school or emailed to ccrpsummercamp@carolinemd.org, no later than Friday, May 21. Call Rec and Parks with any questions, 410-479-8120.
