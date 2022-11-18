ST. MICHAELS — Heading into the holiday season, Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is offering guests several opportunities to create unique gifts via festive hands-on projects.
CBMM’s Rising Tide after-school program will hold three holiday gift-making workshops for students in grades 6-9 in the coming weeks with the sessions titled Knottical Ornaments (Nov. 29-Dec. 1), Mystery Box (Dec. 5-7), and Sensational Scraps (Dec. 12-14).
All necessary tools and materials are provided at the free workshops held in Rising Tide’s Workshop Annex, and no prior woodworking experience is necessary. Projects will be revealed at the first session of each workshop, and participants must attend all days in a given session to complete it.
In each workshop, participants will construct a different gift, so signing up for multiple sessions is encouraged. Transportation will be provided from the Easton YMCA and St. Michaels Middle/High School and back to the Easton YMCA. Register at bit.ly/RisingTideHolidayWorkshop or email risingtide@cbmm.org for more information.
Rising Tide will also serve as host for December’s CBMM Member Night. On Dec. 8, members are invited to grab a cup of hot cocoa and join workshop education manager Kendall Wallace and youth programs coordinator Sophie Stuart to create a maritime-inspired craft for the holiday season. Registration is required and available at bit.ly/RisingTideMemberNight for this free event that promises fun for the whole family.
In addition, the Shipyard will be bustling with festive cheer in December, hosting its own holiday workshop. Over four meetings (Dec. 6, 8, 13, 15), participants will join CBMM shipwrights to construct bandsaw reindeer and decorative light boxes. Attendance is required at all four sessions to complete the projects.
The cost is $120, with a 20 percent discount for members. Materials are included in the cost of registration. Register at bit.ly/CBMMHolidayWorkshop.
