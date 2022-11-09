Ghost Forest

Geoff Delanoy, “Untitled” from the series Ghost Forest, 2019, archival pigment print, 24” x 30”.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

RIDGELY — The bare trunks of loblolly pines reach toward the sky at slightly tilting angles in Ghost Forest, Geoff Delanoy’s achingly beautiful show on view through Dec. 23 at Adkins Arboretum. In this elegant series of large black-and-white photographs, Delanoy explores an increasingly familiar sight — the “ghost forests” that are left as rising water causes tidal marshes to take over where trees once flourished. There will be a reception to meet the artist from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.

