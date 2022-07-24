I first learned about Baseball Hall-of-Famer Jimmie Foxx in 1960, when I was 9 years old, opening a pack of Fleer baseball cards outside Scotties Market on Main Street in Randolph, Massachusetts. I studied Card #53 for James Emory Foxx (Double X) front and back and was spellbound by his lifetime totals of 534 home runs, 1921 runs batted in, and a .325 batting average. I was doubly impressed that Foxx hit 58 homers in one season, was the AL’s MVP three times and was born in my home state of Maryland in a town called Sudlersville.

