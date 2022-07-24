I first learned about Baseball Hall-of-Famer Jimmie Foxx in 1960, when I was 9 years old, opening a pack of Fleer baseball cards outside Scotties Market on Main Street in Randolph, Massachusetts. I studied Card #53 for James Emory Foxx (Double X) front and back and was spellbound by his lifetime totals of 534 home runs, 1921 runs batted in, and a .325 batting average. I was doubly impressed that Foxx hit 58 homers in one season, was the AL’s MVP three times and was born in my home state of Maryland in a town called Sudlersville.
Long before the internet it was not easy to find information on the spot about Sudlersville or Jimmie Foxx for that matter, without a Baseball Encyclopedia. After reading a whole host of baseball biographies in the 1980s, my interest in Foxx took flight when Bill Deane of Baseball’s Hall of Fame told me that no full-length biography had been written about Double X yet. I decided to research his life and baseball career to write one about him.
Foxx’s batting accomplishments from 1929-1940 were close to Ruthian. In fact, sportswriters called him the right-handed Ruth and the next Babe Ruth because Jim was swatting the longest home runs by a right-handed batter in AL parks while Babe did the same for left-handed batters. The frequency of comparisons between Ruth and Foxx increased when Jimmie slugged home runs at a rapid pace in 1932, reaching 58 before falling short of Ruth’s single-season homer record of 60.
The handsome blue-eyed, brown-haired farm boy with the bulging biceps showing from his cutaway sleeves had his own legion of baseball fans nationwide, many of them who no doubt admired Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig but tired of the Yankees dominance of baseball in the 1920s. They thrilled to the World Series radio broadcasts featuring the Foxx and the A’s from 1929 to 1931.
Foxx’s hometown feted him thrice during his playing days. In the spring of 1925, Sudlersville held a sendoff dinner for him before the 17-year-old headed south to Florida for his first spring training with Connie Mack’s A’s. After Jimmie led the AL in batting for most of the 1929 season and led the A’s to a World Series win, Sudlersville honored him again. Sudlersville saluted Foxx for a third time in the fall of 1933 after he won the 1933 batter’s Triple Crown. Many of Foxx’s teammates attended the last two celebrations. The town sang a newly penned song, “Jimmie Boy! Our Jimmie Boy! to the tune of “Maryland, My Maryland” during the 1929 dinner for Foxx, and another new song at the 1933 dinner, “Jimmy Foxx, Jimmy Foxx, Is Our Hometown Boy” to the tune of “Jingle Bells.”
At the beginning of my research to write a biography about Foxx, I had no idea that so many avid Foxx fans still existed. In no time at all I started meeting several fans who could easily make a case for being “The Number 1 Jimmie Foxx fan.”
Barbara Everett, librarian of the Sudlersville Memorial Library, arranged many of my interviews with Foxx’s family members and friends or schoolmates who were still alive in 1990 and 1991. In early 1990, I met Loretta Walls, a third cousin of Jimmie, who organized a commemorative marble flag base with his name on it in the center of town in 1987. Loretta set up several more major tributes to the Sudlersville Flash, the Maryland Broadback. In 1997, she organized the dedication of a life-size bronze statue of Foxx in the center of town. Ten years later, she spearheaded a 100th anniversary celebration of his birth in Sudlersville. Loretta shared countless news clippings about Foxx and photos with me (as did Barbara Everett) from 1990 to the present day.
On August 5, 1990, I interviewed Gil Dunn in his Kent Island Pharmacy in Stevensville. Vacationers motoring eastward from Baltimore across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge to Ocean City, Maryland, often stopped at Gil’s pharmacy to see his Jimmie Foxx display — a stunning collection of photos on the back wall and a large collection of memorabilia in a glass display case. Deeply troubled by the lack of recognition Foxx was receiving in baseball circles in the 1960s, Gil erected his own tribute to his favorite boyhood baseball idol. Dunn told me that he lived in Baltimore when Foxx was playing his peak years for the A’s and “looked through the box scores every day and Jim never disappointed me.”
Jimmie Foxx shocked Gil with unannounced trip to Dunn’s pharmacy in August 1966, shortly before the home run slugger died a year later. It was a jaw-dropping dream come true for Gil, meeting his idol for the first time and receiving Foxx’s 1934 All-Americans jersey he wore in Japan playing baseball with Ruth, Gehrig, Mickey Cochrane and others; a crown he received for one of his MVP awards and other memorabilia from his playing career.
On September 9, 1990, I interviewed George Jenkins in his home in Claymont, Delaware. While we sat in George’s “Foxx’s Den,” completely devoted to his baseball idol, he told me how he met the Sudlersville Slugger. George recalled the day when he went to a game at Shibe Park in Philadelphia with his dad and Foxx’s Uncle Benton in 1930 or 1931. They went and saw one of the guards before the game and Uncle Benton said, “Could you go see if Jimmie Foxx can come out here?’
“So, we stood there (waiting),” George said. “And I’ll never forget the sound on the concrete. Steel spikes.”
Then George looked up (he’s 10 years old again and looking up at his baseball idol) … “God! There he was! (George had goose bumps at this point as he’s recollecting the whole scene with Jimmie). I can remember his arms. They looked like steel cables (laughs).” [Foxx was wearing his cutoff short sleeves].
“Uncle Benton, how are you?” Jimmie said.
“Well Jim, we come up here and we come to see you play ball, but we don’t have a ticket,” Benton said. “And I thought maybe you could manage to get us in to watch you play baseball. And this is Mr. Jenkins (George’s dad), and …” said Benton.
“And who’s this?” Jimmie said referring to little George.
“And he shook my hand,” George told me (George’s voice shakes, more goose bumps). “I didn’t wash it for six weeks. They had to give me a typhoid shot.” [He was in no rush to wash that hand].
Jimmie told them to wait, and he’d be right back. He returned with two ten-dollar bills and three box seat tickets on the first base side near Jim’s fielding position.
“And Mark, he creamed one that day,” George told me, “And Jesus, the ball looked like an aspirin tablet (leaving the playing field).”
In May 1991, I interviewed Dell Foxx (Samuel Dell Foxx III), Jimmie’s nephew in his office at County Banking Trust Company in Elkton, Maryland. It was a stirring moment for me spending time with Dell because I realized at once that this was the closest, I would ever come to seeing Jimmie Foxx or hearing his voice. Dell for years before our meeting and many years later often spoke to civic groups and communities on the Eastern Shore about his Uncle Jim’s outsized baseball feats, and the generosity and warm personality that made him so popular among his teammates, opponents and fans. When sculptor Ken Herlihy met Dell for the first time, he had the same reaction I had, asking Dell to sit for him in his studio more than once while Ken began crafting the life-size statue of Jimmie for the town of Sudlersville.
Bill McAlister (from Countryside, Illinois), another rabid Jimmie Foxx fan called me on December 28, 1998, a few months after my book, Jimmie Foxx: The Pride of Sudlersville was published. Telling me on my answering machine he received my biography about Foxx as a Christmas present from his daughter, Bill told me “He is ‘The all-time number one’ Jimmie Foxx fan ever since he was a kid. He grew up in Southern Illinois in the 1930s following Foxx’s baseball exploits and received autographs from Foxx on two successive days in 1937 at St. Louis’ Sportsman Park. Starting early in 1999, Bill sent me many padded envelopes the next several years, packed with news clippings about Foxx, Wheaties panels of Foxx, and plenty of Foxx photos, some that were suitable for framing, especially George Burke photos. Bill colorized some photos of Foxx and other players of the 1930s reminding us that those days were not black and white; they were just as colorful in every way as the current day.
Gil, George and Bill remained loyal and devoted fans of Jimmie Foxx throughout their lives, long after their childhood, and Loretta and Dell still are. They helped spread the word about Jimmie Foxx’s baseball accomplishments, determined to make as many fans as possible aware of the chief rival of Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth, from 1929 through the 1930s.
Mark R. Millikin is author of the biography “Jimmie Foxx: The Pride of Sudlersville.”
