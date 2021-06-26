SUDLERSVILLE — Godfrey’s Farm will host its sixth annual Bluegrass in the Blueberry Patch event from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at the Godfrey Farm Market, 302 Leager Road, Sudlersville.
Local bluegrass bands, Grey and Blue Grass and Vintage Blue, will be playing under the farm’s pavilion next to the Godfrey blueberry field. In addition to the live music, there will be pick-your-own blueberries, barrel cart rides around the patch, tractor photo-ops for the young tractor lover and more.
Inside the market, guests can expect berry treats from hand-dipped ice cream and fresh fruit slushies to fresh baked blueberry pies and muffins.
The Walker Family food truck will be set-up to serve its deep-fried lunch items. Yo Java Bowl truck will have its fresh smoothie and acai bowl signatures, as well as Sudlersville native Patriot Acres Farm Brewery pouring its local brews.
Advance tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the farm market or online. Kids 12 and under are admitted free. Tickets purchased on-site the day of the event will be $15 each. Parking will be available behind the market.
Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket or chairs as seating is limited. For more information, contact the farm market at 410-438-3509 or email the farm at info@godfreysfarm.com.
