The “Love like Jake” poster at the third annual Jacob Sloan Foundation Golf Tournament, on Friday, Sept. 10, at Queenstown Harbor Golf Club, shows the then 12-year old Jacob Sloan going out to play a round of golf before he tragically died in a automobile accident four years ago. The foundation has donated over $100,000 to local charities supporting families with children in need since its inception.
Jacob Sloans parents, Pete and Mary Sloan of Stevensville greet the hundreds of golfers who turned out to support the foundation that has raised and donated more than $100,000 to local charities since its inception. Pete told those in attendance, “Saying thank you, just doesn’t seem to be enough.”
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
The winning foursome of the third annual Jacob Sloan Foundation Golf Tournament, Friday afternoon, September 10, held at Queenstown Harbor Golf Club are from left: Steve Smith and William Cradlin both of Centreville, Mike Gruin of Stevensville, flanking them are Jacob’s dad Pete and mom Mary Sloan. Not available, team member Eddie Scott of Wye Mills. The foundation has donated over $100,000 to local charities that support families who have children in need since its inception. Each winner’s name is inscribed on the championship belt they were holding until next year’s tournament.
QUEENSTOWN — The third Jacob Sloan Foundation Golf Tournament was held early at Queenstown Harbor Golf Club with 275 golfers turning out for the event.
Jacob Sloan, 12, of Stevensville, the youngest son of parents Pete and Mary Sloan tragically died in an car accident four years ago. Jake was an honor roll student at Matapeake Middle School where he was a well-rounded student engaging in many different activities. He was most well known for his attitude of who could he help each day as he left for school. He would actively seek out those other students who appeared to be withdrawn, sitting alone in the school cafeteria so they wouldn’t feel alone. Thus, the expression, “Love like Jake” has become the slogan of the foundation in his name.
Since its inception, just over three years ago, the foundation has donated more than $100,000 to local charities that particularly support families that have children in need.
At the tournament Friday, Queenstown Harbor’s Head Golf Professional Mike Sabol welcomed the golfers who turned out to support the cause. He quickly turned the microphone over to Jacob’s parents. With emotion filling his voice, Pete told the audience, “Just saying thank you, doesn’t seem to be enough.” Mary added, “Jake would be so very proud to see all of you today. We want to thank our more than 40 sponsors. When you see an eagle flying around over the golf course today — that’s Jake watching over all of us having fun!”
This year’s tournament was completely sold out with foursome teams on both 18 hole courses competing. Pete Sloan told the golfers at the end of the competition, “Since Jake was 12 years old when he passed, we keep track of the top 12 teams placing in the tournament, and recognize the first, second and twelfth place teams.”
The winning foursome was a local team comprised of Steve Smith and William Cradlin both of Centreville, along with Mike Gruin of Stevensville, and Eddie Scott of Wye Mills. They were presented a new prize this year, a huge championship belt, very much like the ones you see wrestlers or boxing champions wear after a match. The belt has the name Jacob Sloan Foundation on it, with a separate place for each golfing team foursome winner’s names to be inscribed on it.
Finishing in second place were: John Yorio, Joe Yorio, and Jodie Hughes. And rounding out twelfth: Brent Alexander, Todd Twele, John Baierlein, and Bert Schilling.
Following the tournament lunch was catered by Mission BBQ out of Annapolis.
