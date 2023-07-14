‘Grand Ole Opry’ veteran Daryl Mosley comes to Hurlock

Daryl Mosley will appear in concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at Unity-Washington United Methodist Church, 112 N. Main Street, Hurlock.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HURLOCK — The community is invited to attend a concert by singer, songwriter and storyteller Daryl Mosley at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, at Unity-Washington United Methodist Church, 112 N. Main Street, Hurlock.

  

