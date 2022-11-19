ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels Community Center recently received grant funding in support of feeding people in need through the nonprofit’s food distribution program. The St. Michaels Community Center offers freshly cooked, nutritious meals and pantry bags each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, providing for up to 250 people for each meal.

