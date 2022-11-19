The St. Michaels Community Center recently received grant funding in support of the nonprofit’s food distribution program, with Executive Chef Sean Raspberry shown here in SMCC’s current facilities. SMCC offers freshly cooked, nutritious meals and pantry bags each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, providing for up to 250 people for each meal.
Recent grant funding for SMCC’s food distribution program comes at a critical time in the nonprofit’s history as they move forward with plans for a renovated Community Center, with first floor plans shown here. The renovated Community Center includes a modern, well-equipped commercial kitchen, and a workforce training program, among other features.
ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels Community Center recently received grant funding in support of feeding people in need through the nonprofit’s food distribution program. The St. Michaels Community Center offers freshly cooked, nutritious meals and pantry bags each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, providing for up to 250 people for each meal.
A $2,945 matching grant has been awarded by the Maryland Department of Human Services Statewide Nutrition Assistance Equipment Program for the purchase of pantry and kitchen equipment for the St. Michaels Community Center.
A $10,700 American Rescue Plan Act grant has also been awarded by Talbot County for the purchase of food and equipment supporting the St. Michaels Community Center’s food distribution program. The program provides meals and pantry items for people in need from throughout Talbot County’s Bay Hundred area, which spans from the Royal Oak bridge to Tilghman Island.
Other recent grants and gifts in support of SMCC’s general operations and food distribution program have come from The Qlarant Foundation, the Maryland Food Bank and the local Hell’s Crossing neighborhood group, among others.
“This support comes at a critical time in our history as we move forward with plans to renovate our Community Center,” said St. Michaels Community Center Executive Director Patrick Rofe. “These funds will help SMCC strengthen its food distribution program with the purchase of new kitchen and pantry equipment and will provide nutrition education to our neighbors. These funds will help SMCC provide assistance to our neighbors who need our support the most.”
The Community Center announced its first-ever capital campaign supporting the adaptive redesign of its building earlier this year and is currently seeking donations to finish out the campaign. Groundbreaking plans are anticipated to be announced later this year.
The renovated facility will include a modern, well-equipped commercial kitchen, where SMCC plans to train people for jobs in restaurants and hotels, and from which the Center can continue to serve and deliver prepared meals and tens of thousands of bags of groceries to those in need.
Included in the plans are a Technology Center where students can do their homework and space for community gatherings, along with classrooms where Chesapeake College and others can provide high-level instruction right in the middle of town.
Architectural renderings of the building and more about SMCC’s planned capital improvements, including updates and information about how to support the campaign are at www.stmichaelscc.org/future.
The St. Michaels Community Center’s mission is to serve, empower and connect the community, with year-round essential human services programs and activities for children, families, and adults.
Donations to SMCC and proceeds from its Treasure Cove Thrift Shop on Railroad Ave. in St. Michaels help the nonprofit provide year-round programs, services, and community events for people in St. Michaels and the Bay Hundred’s communities. More is at www.stmichaelscc.org.
